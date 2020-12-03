Poplarville preparing for state championship rematch with Louisville

After starting the year 0-3, the Hornets have ripped off 10 straight victories by an average margin of victory of over 35 points. They have scored 60 points in two different games this postseason, and have now won three consecutive south state titles, boasting perhaps the most experienced and battle-tested squad in the Magnolia State. But despite that long list of credentials, they’re not giving the game any more or less attention than any given Friday night.