Poplarville preparing for state championship rematch with Louisville

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Poplarville is once again taking the field in early December with the 4A state crown up for grabs.
After starting the year 0-3, the Hornets have ripped off 10 straight victories by an average margin of victory of over 35 points. They have scored 60 points in two different games this postseason, and have now won three consecutive south state titles, boasting perhaps the most experienced and battle-tested squad in the Magnolia State. But despite that long list of credentials, they’re not giving the game any more or less attention than any given Friday night.
“Just trying to treat it like another game,” head coach Jay Beech said. “We’re getting our stuff ready to go, making sure we’re packed and ready, have everything we need for Saturday, make sure we’re hydrated and ready to play a football game.”
“It’s the same thing every week,” senior guard Hunter Benefield said. “We’re going to go in there and play our brand of football, fast and physical. We’re going to go in there and pound the ball. That’s what we do.”
