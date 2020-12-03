NASA astronaut’s father was born and raised in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A NASA astronaut, currently in space, has a connection to the Capital City. Victor Glover Junior’s roots are in west Jackson and date back for generations.
The NASA astronaut is hovering 250 miles above the earth aboard the International Space Station.
“My son is proof that hard work and commitment pay off,” said Victor Glover Sr.
In a way his journey to space began in Jackson where his father Victor Glover Sr. was born in 1955, raised on Prosperity Street.
“The late 50′s early 60′s, things were challenging in Mississippi, in Jackson, for those of us of color,” said Glover. “We lived on a completely segregated street. One street over was also segregated, but that street was all white.”
The loss prevention director and retired law enforcement officer takes pride in the Naval pilot’s accomplishments. The Pomona, California native finished at the top of his class starting in officer candidate school.
“He went to primary flight school, finished top of his class,” said the beaming father. “Then went to jet school and finished top of the class and at the end of jet school he basically selected the F-18 Hornet as the aircraft that he wanted to fly.”
The now 44-year-old was one of eight selected from 6,300 applicants for the 2013 NASA Class of Astronauts.
The elder Glover’s mother, Gloria, was a librarian at Brinkley Junior High School. The family moved to California in 1968.
He has fond memories of friends and visiting Farish Street where his grandmother owned a beauty salon.
“My older brother and I used to go hang out at the YMCA which was just a few doors from where she had her beauty salon. That’s actually where I learned to play chess,” said Glover. I would sit on the stops of the YMCA with some of the older gentlemen that would hang around there and they taught me chess and I got pretty good at it. As a matter of fact, as a young kids I would beat a lot of them in chess.”
His son’s flight into space literally began as a child watching a space shuttle launch. “And basically said he’d like to fly that, and I think that’s kinda where the spark began,” reflected Glover.
He believes his son is an example to the youth that dreams can be achieved through hard work and de-dication.
“Chase your dreams, go after your dreams,” said Glover. “Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t accomplish anything because the only person that can stand in your way is yourself.”
Victor Glover Jr. launched into space November 15th as pilot of Space X Crew Dragon.
He and the other three members of the crew will remain at the space station for six month undergoing space walks and conducting experiments.
