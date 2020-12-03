NASA astronaut’s father was born and raised in the Capital City

“My older brother and I used to go hang out at the YMCA which was just a few doors from where she had her beauty salon. That’s actually where I learned to play chess,” said Glover. I would sit on the stops of the YMCA with some of the older gentlemen that would hang around there and they taught me chess and I got pretty good at it. As a matter of fact, as a young kids I would beat a lot of them in chess.”