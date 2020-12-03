Name that tune! Because the Pleasant Grove H.S. Band can play it

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove High School marching band has the ability to play 70 songs on command.
That is an incredible accomplishment no matter the time, but during a pandemic it says a lot about the band’s talent and its willingness to face any challenge. The Spartans band is made up of 54 members and according to the director, Matthew Goodman, it is a “small band, with a big sound.”
“There are no trophies at stake this year,” said Goodman. “We challenged this group to get the most out of this year and so we want to be ready for anything. And we have shown we can handle any song and be ready to perform wherever and whenever needed.”
The Spartans band has performed two different shows this season. It started the season performing “The Best of Cameo,” at the half, but following homecoming switched to a gospel show.
Sam Goode is the assistant director working closely with Goodman.
Pleasant Grove Marching Band will be showcased in the final show of Sideline on Friday at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.