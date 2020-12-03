MGCCC seeking back-to-back MACCC titles

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast will square off with Northwest for the MACCC title for the second consecutive year, exactly one year after last year’s Bulldog squad took home the national championship.
If December 5 once again proves to be the lucky day for Gulf Coast, it will bring home its second consecutive state title and extend its winning streak to 22 games. Last year’s match-up was a close one, with the Bulldogs needing a 30-yard scamper from Poplarville’s own Austin Bolton to take the lead for good before they could hoist the gold ball.
While the scene and stakes are familiar for Gulf Coast, this season has been different. - and before kickoff on Saturday, they’re taking a moment to appreciate the journey it took to get to this point.
“I’m just really appreciative of the kids and their perseverance,” head coach Jack Wright said. “There’s been a couple times this year where we are ready to play a game in just a few days and it’s been ripped out from under them. Kudos to them for being able to finish the year.”
“Last year, it was different energy,” linebacker Navonteque Strong said. “But this year, everybody’s hyped up about it. It’s going to be a good game.”
