A look at Mississippi’s hospitalization numbers as COVID cases continue to climb

More than 86% of ICU beds in the state are full

A look at Mississippi's hospitalization numbers as COVID cases continue to climb
By Karen Abernathy and Lindsay Knowles | December 3, 2020 at 7:56 AM CST - Updated December 3 at 8:01 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the number of COVID cases grows, so does the number of people hospitalized.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, more than 86 percent of the state’s intensive care unit beds are full. That’s where doctors and nurses are caring for the sickest COVID patients.

The latest numbers illustrate this disturbing trend.

Hospital bed availability in Mississippi as of Dec. 1, 2020
Hospital bed availability in Mississippi as of Dec. 1, 2020 (Source: MSDH)

The red on the graph above shows 1,040 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those, 264 are in an intensive care unit. Half of those in ICU are on ventilators.

ICU Bed Availability in Mississippi as of Dec. 1, 2020
ICU Bed Availability in Mississippi as of Dec. 1, 2020 (Source: MSDH)

As of Dec. 1, 2020, MSDH reports there are still ICU beds available in South Mississippi.

“Right now, we are about where we were the last couple of weeks,” said Dr. Nicholas Conger with Memorial Hospital. “We are certainly more full with about 25 patents in the hospital. We aren’t overwhelmed, but certainly the numbers are pretty high. But they’ve been steady the last couple of weeks.”

Total Staffed Hospital Beds # of Hospitalized COVID patients Available Staffed Beds Total # ICU Beds COVID Patients in ICU Available ICU Beds
Statewide 6,556 1,040 1,727 877 261 123
George Regional Hospital 24 6 18 6 5 4
Highland Community Hospital 44 6 26 13 3 7
Memorial Hospital 215 24 8 26 11 2
Merit Health Biloxi 52 0 20 8 2 2
Ocean Springs Hospital 148 14 24 24 6 1
Pearl River County Hospital 18 1 9 0 - -
Singing River Hospital Pascagoula 139 21 44 20 7 5

Flexibility at hospitals is key. This week, workers at Singing River Health System were working on the roof to permanently install equipment that will expand the number of negative pressure ICU rooms at Ocean Springs Hospital.

Singing River Health System were working on the roof to permanently install equipment that will expand the number of negative pressure ICU rooms at Ocean Springs Hospital.
Singing River Health System were working on the roof to permanently install equipment that will expand the number of negative pressure ICU rooms at Ocean Springs Hospital. (Source: Singing River Health System)

Negative pressure rooms help prevent cross-contamination, which is important when dealing with a virus that spreads through the air.

At Singing River Hospital, the negative pressure ICU rooms contain specialized equipment to sanitize the rooms using UV technology.

Skytron machine sanitizes hospital rooms using U-V light.
Skytron machine sanitizes hospital rooms using U-V light. (Source: WLOX)

To see a breakdown of the rising number of COVID cases in Mississippi and the trends over the last few months, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.