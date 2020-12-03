A look at Mississippi’s hospitalization numbers as COVID cases continue to climb

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the number of COVID cases grows, so does the number of people hospitalized.
According to the Mississippi Department of Health, more than 86 percent of the state’s intensive care unit beds are full. That’s where doctors and nurses are caring for the sickest COVID patients.
The latest numbers illustrate this disturbing trend.
The red on the graph above shows 1,040 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those, 264 are in an intensive care unit. Half of those in ICU are on ventilators.
As of Dec. 1, 2020, MSDH reports there are still ICU beds available in South Mississippi.
“Right now, we are about where we were the last couple of weeks,” said Dr. Nicholas Conger with Memorial Hospital. “We are certainly more full with about 25 patents in the hospital. We aren’t overwhelmed, but certainly the numbers are pretty high. But they’ve been steady the last couple of weeks.”
Flexibility at hospitals is key. This week, workers at Singing River Health System were working on the roof to permanently install equipment that will expand the number of negative pressure ICU rooms at Ocean Springs Hospital.
Negative pressure rooms help prevent cross-contamination, which is important when dealing with a virus that spreads through the air.
At Singing River Hospital, the negative pressure ICU rooms contain specialized equipment to sanitize the rooms using UV technology.
