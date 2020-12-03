Holiday events across the Coast canceled as COVID numbers continue to rise

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - As the number of new COVID cases continues to rise, cities across the Gulf Coast are canceling holiday events to help minimize the spread of the virus.
On Wednesday, Christmas lights illuminated the sidewalks of downtown Pascagoula, where the streets are packed with hundreds of people each year for the city’s annual Downtown for the Holidays event.
After Mississippi reached a new record-high number of COVID cases on Wednesday, city leaders made the decision to cancel the Christmas event.
Other cities along the Coast also announced Wednesday that they would cancel holiday events, as well. They include Diamondhead’s annual Christmas on the Town Green at City Hall and the Christmas parade in Ocean Springs.
Biloxi has also canceled its annual tree lighting on the Town Green, opting instead to have a virtual event.
These cancellations come as COVID-19 cases continue to break daily records. It’s a risk that Pascagoula Mayor Dr. Steve Demetropoulous said is not worth taking right now.
“With more new infections come more hospitalizations and more deaths,” said Demetropoulos, who is a physician at Singing River Health Systems. “A public health advisory was sent out today to cancel all other social events where there’s large gatherings of people.”
At Jack’s by the Tracks, a popular downtown restaurant on Krebs Avenue, that means less customers and a boost in sales that was very much needed.
“Sales is the king, got to have sales to stay open, sales to pay the employees,” said owner Chris Batterman. “Well, no sales, start laying off employees. Then what?”
With fewer people out socializing, Jack’s by the Tracks has tried to attract customers with live music on Fridays and Saturdays. Batterman now worries that canceling holiday events will result in a loss of business.
“They say they’re not going to shut anything down again but you never know,” said Batterman. “As long as they keep telling people, ‘Don’t go see your family, don’t hangout in groups, don’t do this, don’t do that, don’t travel,’ well that’s essentially shutting everything down.”
As of Thursday morning, Gautier has not announced plans to cancel its annual Lights and Lagniappe on the Bayou event on Saturday.
