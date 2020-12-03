Galleria land donation puts Popp’s Ferry Road project on fast track in D’Iberville

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Progress on the new Popp’s Ferry Road extension in D’Iberville is closer to reality, thanks to the developer of the Galleria project.
This week, the developer donated land to the city as part of the Galleria Public Improvement District. This means that D’Iberville can fast-track construction of the Popp’s Ferry Road extension without having to purchase the right of way.
In the meantime, parts of D’Iberville Boulevard remain a congestion nightmare because it connects the fractured Popp’s Ferry Road with two difficult-to-navigate intersections. But, what’s to come makes it much easier to take.
“Its got its problems, but with any kind of growth, you’re going to have your setbacks; you’re going to have a little bit more traffic jams than you’re used to,” said Jonathan Ligori, clinical director of NeoLife physical therapy and wellness clinic. “But it’s all with the good intention of getting our name out there and getting more exposure.”
Ligori’s business stands at the epicenter of the traffic flow, and he’s excited what the extension will bring.
“Absolutely looking forward to the chance of more people being able to get the NeoLife name out there and doing some good for many more members of the community.” said Ligori.
Now that the land has been donated, the engineering is already complete and the contractor is already selected. The city is now ready to roll early next year. It’s part of an ongoing $42.5 million project.
D’Iberville City Manager Clay Jones said the extension will be in three phases.
“The first phase is going to bring it down closer to Popp’s Ferry Road, that’s existing,” said Jones. “Second phase is going to bring it all the way in to Belle Street; and our third is going to bring it into Biloxi right there are Lamey Street.”
The first phase of the project will take a year to complete.
Jones said it will ease traffic and create economic growth as the project has already proven.
“The ease to get on D’Iberville Boulevard from I-10 now, has created a surplus of business,” said Jones. “We have a lot of new businesses open up. Goodwill just moved to their location. A lot of small businesses are really helped by the flow of traffic.”
