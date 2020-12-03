Former home of famed Coast artist to be saved from demolition

“I lived at Oldfields from the time I was three until I was eleven. It was wonderful. It was in a world apart,” said Mary Anderson Pickard. “It sits on the high bluff overlooking the sound and you can see Horn Island on the horizon, and I lived there for the part of my life that was very important in connecting to the land. It was the scene of a great deal of my father’s work. At that time we could sit down beside him while he was drawing and watch. And he’d be drawing chickens and a chicken would go running across the page and it was like magic.”