Despite record COVID-19 numbers, December weddings set for South Mississippi

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 has changed the face of most milestone events, and weddings are no different. Despite more than 10,000 cases in the last week, ceremonies are still taking place in South Mississippi.
Even though cases are on the rise, holiday weddings are moving forward. Despite a different approach to the way things have always been done, the team at Oak Crest Mansion in Pass Christian said their newlyweds are just happy to have a ceremony at all.
“I have had no complaints as far as social distancing guidelines and that,” said Oak Crest Mansion General Manager Lisa Hulin. “I think they’re just so happy to have a place where they can host all of their guests and that takes over any negatives that arise as far as hand sanitizing stations, that the different things that we’re having to do.”
Before the long-awaited walk down the aisle and before the exchange of rings, Hulin said her team is busy at work preparing for two December ceremonies by changing the way they’ve always done weddings.
“We have some that are just wedding only that did not want to have a large gathering for the reception, and we have the full-on weddings as well,” said Hulin. “We leave it up to the guest if they would like for their party to be checked with a thermometer or if they would like to wear masks or not.”
Another wedding planner that can also their experience is Susie Davis, owner of ‘A Plan to Remember.’ Davis said that organizing a life event like a wedding has completely new facets that mirror those of other industries.
“Making sure that the tables are six feet apart, strategically laying our the plan like you would in a restaurant, masks, sanitizer, to ensure that the guest experience at an event is no different than any other event but we are, the vendors, are taking all of the precautionary steps.” said Davis.
Davis said that more than 80 percent of her income has been lost this year and the industry doesn’t see a bounce-back for at least four years. Those staggering facts haven’t changed why she does, and what she does for each couple.
“The point is they want to marry the person that they love. Right? That’s the most important thing,” said Davis. “But, everybody also wants to be surrounded by surrounded by friends and family.”
Like many things in our world now, weddings have changed, possibly forever. According to these two wedding planners, the name of the game is making sure the happy couple, and their families are safe while also having the wedding of a lifetime.
Both Oak Crest Mansion and A Plan to Remember have weddings planned in the next couple of weeks. Hulin and Davis said that all local, state, and federal guidelines will be in place.
