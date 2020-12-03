Delta Dawn: Authorities to give update on case of unidentified child found dead in 1982

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It was 38 years ago this week when the body of a small child was found in the Escatawpa River under the I-10 bridge. That child has remained unidentified since she was found in 1982, despite numerous efforts over the years to figure out who she is and how she got into the river.
The toddler - believed to be between 18-24 months old - was dubbed “Delta Dawn” and “Baby Jane” and remains a Jane Doe case.
Witnesses reported seeing a woman carrying a toddler that matched the description of the child found. The woman was reportedly seen between midnight and 1 a.m. on Dec. 3, 1982, carrying the child on Highway 63. A woman matching the same description was also reportedly seen shortly after on I-10 close to the Alabama border, walking west near the exit for the truck scales.
One of the witnesses who came forward told investigators she was monitoring the CB radio on the night of Dec. 3, 1982, when there was a lot of chatter about a woman with a child walking down the interstate and being in distress but refusing to let anyone help her.
Two days later at 7 a.m. on Dec. 5, 1982, a truck driver called police to report seeing the body of an adult woman in the Escatawpa River. A deputy responded and, while searching for the woman, came upon the body of Baby Jane.
The toddler was found partially submerged and face up in the weeds close to the bridge. Authorities believe the child was thrown from the bridge into the general area where her body was subsequently found. Investigators said at the time that it was unlikely the child’s body was the one seen by the truck driver because that section of the river was heavily infested with weeds, making it difficult to view from the road.
Over the next few days, a large search effort was launched to try and find the woman. Despite an exhaustive search with helicopters, boats, and divers, a woman’s body was never found.
However, the body of an unidentified African-American man - who also still remains unidentified - was discovered on Dec. 8, 1982. To this day, the man remains unidentified, but authorities say they believe he had been in the water undiscovered for at least six months before being found and that his death is not believed to be connected to Baby Jane’s.
An autopsy on Baby Jane - also called Delta Dawn - revealed that someone attempted to smother her before she was put in the river. However, she was still alive when she landed in the water and her official cause of death was determined to be caused by drowning.
The toddler was 2′6″ tall and weighed around 25 pounds. Her hair was strawberry blonde and she was found wearing a pink and white checkered dress or shirt and a disposable diaper. She had 12 teeth and appeared to have been well-nourished and cared for.
Baby Jane’s body now lies interred at Jackson County Memorial Park thanks to a Jackson County deputy and his wife who stepped forward to give her a proper funeral and burial. Her grave bears the inscriptions: “Baby Jane” and “Known Only To God.”
For decades, investigators have exhausted all efforts to identify Baby Jane and to find the woman seen on the interstate that night. All efforts have proven fruitless.
As technology progresses, forensic facial reconstruction software was used to guess how the child may have looked before she died.
In 2009, the body of Baby Jane was exhumed so that DNA could be obtained from her body. That sample was then entered into the data registry for the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. No match was ever made.
Now, after years of speculation and concern over Baby Jane, authorities say they have an update on the case. Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will hold a press conference on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, to release that update. No information has yet been released about what that update will be.
