Coast woman participates in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine study

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Coast woman is sharing her experience as one of thousands taking part in a Pfizer study for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Valerie Caylor wanted a way to help others during the pandemic, and after seeing several family members fall sick to the virus, she decided to roll up her sleeve and volunteer to be part of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine study.
“Just like people that took whatever first shots, that took penicillin for the first time. Or took aspirin for the first time. You know, somebody has to do it so we can all be better. I’m glad to do it.” said Caylor.
Caylor was accepted into the study in September.
“It occurred to me that I’m actually not just helping my family and friends or even my community but the whole world because I understand that the Pfizer study is being distributed worldwide if it’s approved,” Said Caylor. “So I’m glad to do it. Feel like a little bit of history.”
Caylor doesn’t know if she’s received the real vaccine or a placebo, and tracks her side effects through an app. She said she experienced some side effects, including a mild headache and fatigue.
Now that the vaccine has been approved in the UK, Caylor said the US needs to quickly follow suit with hopes that people will actually get the vaccine..
“If it’s available to you, you refuse to take it, and you get it that’s on you,” said Caylor. “But I do believe it should be done quickly and let’s move on.”
She also encourages people to continue following CDC guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I’m doing everything I can to prevent it,” said Caylor. “The hand sanitizer, the mask, not being around people I don’t need to be around, and just using wisdom but I don’t live in fear everyday and think I’m going to get COVID and die. I just do what I can.”
Caylor said she’s doing what she can to protect not only herself, but others as well.
“Hopefully there won’t be another widow, or another child with a father or grandfather,” said Caylor.
Caylor will remain in the study for the next two years.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.