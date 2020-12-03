A breakdown of the rising number of COVID cases in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With Mississippi setting a new one-day record for cases of COVID, State Health Officer Dr. Dobbs is urging everyone to only participate in work, school, other “absolutely essential activities.” Those recommendations were issued Wednesday after Mississippi reached a staggering 2,457 cases statewide.
COVID-19 numbers are continuing to climb but what are the numbers saying? Let’s try and contextualize the numbers.
There have been 156,868 total cases of COVID since the pandemic began in March. If you divide that number by 2.9 million, you get 5.4%.
If we divide the total number of new cases reported on Wednesday - 2,457 - by the total number of cases - which again, is 156,868 - you get 1.56%
So the new cases reported on Dec. 2 represent about 1.5% of the total cases reported so far in the state.
While those numbers are accurate, they don’t really do a good job showing the trend, which indicates a climb in the number of cases.
Let’s look at the first Wednesday of the month for the last four months.
On Sept. 2, there were 781 new cases. On Oct. 7, there were 563 new cases. Nov. 4th there were 766 new cases. Dec. 2 we reached our record high of 2,457. As you can tell we are definitely seeing an upward tick as we near the end of the year.
The rising number of new COVID cases also means that hospitals are running out of beds, as well.
