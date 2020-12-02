Renovations almost complete at the Augusta House in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Renovations have come a long way at the Augusta House located on Fernwood Drive since the South Mississippi AIDS Task Force board knocked out the first wall back in February.
For a while, work was at a standstill due to COVID-19, delaying the initial open date. This space is geared specifically for people with AIDS or HIV and before renovations, this was dorm-style living but now it’s individual apartments. The new renovations were created in a way to give clients more privacy and a more comfortable place to live.
“We have six apartments,” said South Mississippi Aids Task Force President Allen Jenkins. “There’s one two-bedroom unit which will house a family of four depending on how you furnish it. Of course, a handicap unit and four other one-bedroom units so they can house two persons each. Each room has its own eat-in kitchen living area and of course bathrooms.”
The contractor crew was out Wednesday morning making minor adjustments and Jenkins said 99 percent of the renovations are complete. Currently, the security system is being installed and the task force board is waiting on the certificate of occupancy.
“Certificate for occupancy is waiting for a final walkthrough and there’s a couple of things we have to do,” Jenkins said. “Some roof work ridge caps blew off in the hurricane, so we have to put two of those on and that’s basically it.”
Jenkins said the South Mississippi AIDS Task for has partnered with the Open Doors Coalition. Applications to live at the Augusta House will be available January 1.
“In January we will start taking the applications through the Open Doors Homeless Coalition,” said Jenkins. ‘And so anyone who needs housing who has HIV/AIDS can make applications through Open Doors Homeless Coalition.”
Since the grant was provided by HUD to renovate this space, all clients/tenants will have to follow their rules.
“Each client will be able to have guests; however, because the grant that funded this renovation is a HUD grant, all HUD rules will apply,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins stated that the South Mississippi AIDS Task Force’s mission is to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS and it’s been striving to do just that since 1988.
