Number of COVID cases in schools released for week of Nov. 23-27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has released its weekly report on the number of coronavirus cases in schools for each county.
The report lists the number of staff members and students who tested positive for the virus, as well as the number of staff and students who were quarantined.
This report is only for cases reported the week of Nov. 23-27, 2020. School reporting may be impacted by the Thanksgiving holiday break.
The report provided by MSDH lists the number of positive cases and quarantined individuals in schools by county, not by district.
Each county is broken down below.
George County
A total of eight schools in George County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 23-27.
Of those, three reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in teachers/staff. Two schools also reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students. No new outbreaks were reported in the district.
A total of three teachers/staff were quarantined in the district at three different schools. A total of 41 students were quarantined at seven schools, which includes 88 students at Central Elementary.
Since the start of the school year, the following schools have reported teachers who have tested positive: Agricola Elementary (6), Benndale Elementary (10), Central Elementary (19), George County High (13), and George County Middle (12). Three other schools each report an additional 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
The following schools have reported students with confirmed cases: Central Elementary (13), George County High (38), and George County Middle (16). Three other schools also report between 1-5 positive cases in students since school started.
Hancock County
No schools in Hancock County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 23-27 due to Thanksgiving break.
As of the previous week’s report, nine confirmed positive cases in teachers/staff have been confirmed at one school since school started. Eleven other schools each report an additional 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
The following schools have reported students with confirmed cases: Bay High (14), Bay Waveland Middle (6), Hancock High (50), Hancock Middle (14), Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary (7), and South Hancock Elementary (8). Since the start of school, seven schools have reported between 1-5 students who each have the virus.
Harrison County
A total of three schools in Harrison County, reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 23-27. Most schools didn’t report due to Thanksgiving break.
Of the three that did, two schools each report between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. One in the county reported between 1-5 cases of students who tested positive for the virus this week. No new outbreaks were reported.
One staff members was quarantined due to possible COVID exposure. 24 students at two schools were quarantined during the week, which includes 22 students at Biloxi High.
Since the start of the school year, the following schools have reported teachers who have tested positive: Biloxi High (13), Biloxi Upper (9), Central Elementary (6), D’Iberville Elementary (9), D’Iberville Middle (8), Gulfport High (14), Harrison Central High (6), North Woolmarket Elementary/Middle (6), River Oaks Elementary (8), Saucier Elementary (8), West Elementary (7), and West Wortham Elementary/Middle (8). An additional 31 schools reported between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Harrison County include: Biloxi High (49), Biloxi Junior High (14), Biloxi Upper (12), Crossroads Elementary (6), D’Iberville High (42), Gulfport High (38), Harper McCaughan Elementary (9), Harrison Central High (36), Long Beach High (18), Long Beach Middle (25), North Bay Elementary (7), North Gulfport Middle (17), North Woolmarket Elementary/Middle (15), Pass Christian High (23), St. Patrick Catholic High (12), and West Harrison High (19). An additional 27 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Jackson County
A total of 21 schools in Jackson County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 23-27, with some not reporting due to the Thanksgiving break.
Of those, five schools reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. A total of two schools reported between 1-5 cases in students for the five-day period. No new outbreaks were reported.
A total of six staff members in five schools were quarantined that week due to possible COVID exposure.
A total of 19 students at four schools were quarantined in Jackson County for the week.
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus include the following: East Central Lower (9), East Central Middle (10), Moss Point High (17), Ocean Springs High (13), St. Martin East (13), St. Martin High (6), St. Martin Middle (6), St. Martin North (14), St. Martin Upper (6), Trent Lott (6), Vancleave High (15), Vancleave Lower (7), Vancleave Middle (20), and Vancleave Upper (13). An additional nine schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Jackson County include: East Central High (42), East Central Lower (9), East Central Middle (40), East Central Upper (13), Gautier High (14), Gautier Middle (20), Magnolia Middle (7), Martin Bluff Elementary (6), Moss Point High (16), Ocean Springs High (36), Ocean Springs Middle (7), Ocean Springs Upper (9), Pascagoula High (46), Resurrection Middle/High (8), Singing River Academy (8), St. Martin East (6), St. Martin High (47), St. Martin Middle (21), Trent Lott Academy (6), Vancleave High (48), Vancleave Middle (16), Vancleave Upper (14), and Colmer Middle (10). An additional 13 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Pearl River County
A total of 21 schools/departments in Pearl River County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 23-27.
Of those, four reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. Two schools each reported between 1-5 cases of students who have tested positive for the virus. No new outbreaks were reported.
A total of 25 staff members in five schools in the county were quarantined over the five day period due to possible COVID exposure.
A total of 82 students at four schools were quarantined for the week, with the largest number of students at Pearl River Central Middle (38).
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus includes the following: Poplarville Middle (6), Pearl River Central Elementary (12), Pearl River Central High (7), Pearl River Central Middle (8), and PRCSD Administrative Offices (18). An additional 11 schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Pearl River County includes Pearl River Central Elementary (12), Pearl River Central High (30), Pearl River Central Middle (14), Picayune Memorial High (22), Poplarville Middle (8), and Poplarville High (11). An additional four schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Stone County
No schools in Stone County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 23-27.
As of the prior weeks’ report, the number of teachers who tested positive virus since the start of the school year includes the following: Perkinston Elementary (7) and Stone Elementary (8). Stone Middle, Stone High, and the Stone County School District also reported between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students includes Stone High (13) and Stone Middle (9). Both Perkinston Elementary and Stone Elementary reported between 1-5 confirmed cases each since school started.
Mississippi K-12 schools make weekly reports of cases among students, teachers and staff, number of outbreaks, and teachers and students under quarantine as a result of COVID-19 exposure. An outbreak in a school setting is defined as 3 or more individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same group within a 14-day period.
Some schools report case numbers between 1-5, which is done to protect the personal identity of the affected student or staff member.
Some schools and/or districts are not listed on this report, which means they have not submitted the weekly report to state health officials. In August, state officials said they would begin collecting and releasing information from schools on the number of COVID cases, outbreaks, and quarantines that occur each week.
Note: These cases have been directly reported to MSDH by each school, and may not yet have appeared in the state and county totals of cases reported by laboratories.
