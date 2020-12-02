It came without warning. We’re freezing this morning.

Despite no official freeze warning, it’s another frosty and freezing start to the day. Bundle up if you’ll be headed out the door before 8 AM because temperatures will start off in the 30s and upper 20s today. You’ll probably need to allow a few extra minutes to defrost again. Skies will be beautiful and mostly sunny in the morning but could become cloudier by this evening. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Wetter weather will be possible for tomorrow, tomorrow night, and Friday as a rain system moves in from the west. For now, the weekend still looks dry and cool. After this morning, there are no more freezing temperatures in the forecast for the next seven days.