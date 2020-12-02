WATCH LIVE: Health care workers ‘numb, frustrated’ as Miss. reaches record-high COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported over 2,400 new coronavirus cases Wednesday morning.
This is Mississippi’s highest daily total of new cases.
The numbers are upsetting to those in the health care field.
Right before the Thanksgiving break, Mississippi health officials warned residents of the devastating effects social gatherings would have on the healthcare system.
Dr. Lou Ann Woodard, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mississippi, shared her frustrations in a series of tweets via Twitter.
In one tweet, Woodard said, “Those of us in health care are numb, frustrated and so very tired.”
She also said the number of hospitalized COVID patients in the state is at a new high. Hospital resources, such as hospital beds and nurses, ‘are finite.’
Woodard said there is ‘no simple fix’ to this problem, but she says everyone can do their part by following a simple rule: ‘Wear a damn mask!’.
She also encouraged people to not gather in groups or crowds, to wash their hands and stay home if they are sick.
“At this time, there is no simple fix for the current situation but we can ALL do something: “Wear a damn mask!” Don’t gather in groups or crowds. Keep your hands clean. And stay home if you are sick.”
At the time, Mississipi does not have a statewide mask mandate.
However, Governor Tate Reeves has placed 54 of Mississippi’s 82 counties under a mask mandate. He said that a statewide mask mandate would not make more people wear a mask.
Dr. Woodard will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. to address the rising numbers.
View Dr. Woodard’s Tweets below:
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.