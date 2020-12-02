HAPPENING NOW: Gulfport Kiwanis serving up pancake plates for a good cause

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Kiwanis have been slinging pancakes for well over 60 years now and they are back at it again in 2020. This year, however, the nonprofit is taking precautionary measures to make sure people stay safe while enjoying their fluffy flapjacks.
This is the Kiwanis’ largest fundraiser of the year, helping members of the organization to provide community service projects and scholarship opportunities.
The Kiwanis’ 64th annual Pancake Breakfast is happening Wednesday, Dec. 2, at First United Methodist Church in downtown Gulfport on the corner of 15th Street and 23rd Avenue. A $6 donation will get you a steaming plate of fluffy pancakes, along with sausage and coffee or orange juice.
And whether you want pancakes for breakfast or pancakes for dinner, the griddle will be going all day. The Kiwanis are serving pancake plates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Because of the pandemic, there will be no dine-in option but volunteers do have a drive-through set up for the first time and takeout is also available.
