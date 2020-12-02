Donations needed to help domestic violence survivors this holiday season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence is in need of donations to help domestic violence survivors this holiday season.
The organization is falling behind schedule this year collecting items needed to fill their ‘Christmas Food Baskets’ that are annually given to families affected by domestic violence. They’ve asked that if anyone is interested in making donations, they should call their chamber office and plan to donate several items of yams, cranberries, green beans, corn or other things needed.
Cases of domestic violence usually see an increase during the holiday season, and with the ongoing pandemic, there is an even more urgent need for help.
Also, GCCN’S annual Adopt-a-Family Christmas program is also in need of donations. As of now, they still have approximately 35 wish lists that are needed to be filled. You can request to sponsor an individual, small or large family, or multiple families.
If you’re interested in lending a helping hand during this holiday season, please email them at christmas@gccfn.org.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.