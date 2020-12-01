UPDATE: Identity released of Kenner store clerk shot and killed during armed robbery

KENNER (WVUE) - A Shell Station clerk, identified as 30-year-old Abd Del Ghader Sylla, was shot and killed early Monday morning during an armed robbery, according to Kenner Police.
Police spokesman Michael Cunningham says around 2:10 a.m., two armed suspects entered the Shell station at 3501 Williams Blvd and demanded money from the register.
Police say Sylla complied with the demands of the suspects, but was shot multiple times.
“They walked into the store and ordered him on his knees. He did and they told him to open the register and he was still on his knees and he crawled to the register and opened it. He never did get off of his knees. When the individual walked back there he had his hands up and it appears he may have been begging for his life. For whatever reason they shot him and killed him,” Cunningham said.
The victim was shot in the torso but was able to call 911.
He died at the hospital.
The two suspects remain at large
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.