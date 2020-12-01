Tuesday’s Forecast

Much colder to start off the new month. Temperatures this morning are mainly ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s which is near or below freezing. Hopefully your pets and plants are protected! After the morning freeze, expect abundant sunshine to help temperatures climb into the chilly 50s this afternoon which is about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. So, you’ll probably want to bundle up as you head out this morning and keep your sweaters and jackets around all day long. Heading into tonight, expect clear skies with frost possible overnight and lows ranging from around 30 to the mid 30s. Dry and chilly for Wednesday. But, wetter weather will be possible for the second half of the week as a rain system moves in from the west. For now, the weekend looks dry with chilly mornings and cool afternoons.