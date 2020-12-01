Storm damage to MGM Park causes slight change of plans for Gulf Coast Marathon

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane season is now officially over for 2020 but the impact of Hurricane Zeta is still being felt across the Coast.
MGM Park was one of many structures to receive damage in last month’s storm.
“The concourse up at the top suffered a lot of damage, the beer garden got knocked off the concourse and knocked down a lot of fencing,” said Jonathan Juba, the director of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon.
Because of the damage, the annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon is switching it up this year. Usually, racers finish their marathon or half-marathon inside MGM Park with a big celebration and awards ceremony.
This year, the endpoint has shifted just a bit because of the damage to MGM Park.
“What we are doing for the finish since we cant go in to the stadium, we are actually going to finish right outside the stadium just north of it, in the parking lot where traditionally the packet pickup tent and the retail tent has been,” said Juba.
Hurricane Zeta’s winds knocked down the field’s right foul pole during the storm. Pieces of the fence were also blown off.
The Margaritaville 5K and the Chevron Mississippi Gulf Coast Kids Marathon are both set for Dec. 12, with the full and half marathons set to start on Sunday, Dec. 13.
The full marathon is already sold out and spots are filling up fast for the half-marathon. For more information about the event or to sign up for a race, visit Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon’s website.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.