State auditor demands Ole Miss professor pay nearly $2K over ‘Scholar Strike’

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White is ordering a University of Mississippi professor pay nearly $2,000 for a work stoppage earlier this year.
Professor James Thomas participated in a “Scholar Strike” on September 8 and 9. It was part of a national movement in protest of police brutality.
“I have strong feelings about this – if you have tenure, your #ScholarStrike activity needs to be a work stoppage. Tell your students you’re not working,” Thomas wrote on his social media.
“Strikes are illegal in Mississippi,” White said at the time, calling for Thomas to be fired.
White’s office is demanding Thomas pay $1,912.42 ($946.74 principal and $965.68 interest and investigative costs).
“It’s simple—the taxpayers of Mississippi cannot pay someone when they did not provide the good or service they were hired to provide,” White wrote in a statement.
If Thomas doesn’t pay the demand, the case will be sent to the Attorney General’s Office.
