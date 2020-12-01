Police on alert as Grinch returns to Pascagoula

The Goula Grinch spies on people in downtown Pascagoula. (Source: WLOX)
By Chancelor Winn | December 1, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST - Updated December 1 at 3:49 PM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - This holiday season when you’re out shopping for presents, whether it be at the mall or at a boutique in Pascagoula, Police Chief Matt Chapman said to make sure you are mindful of your possessions because the Grinch is back at it again.

“He takes presents from porches. If he can get the trees, he’ll do trees,” Chapman said. “Anything that’s left out he’ll pick up.”

Pascagoula Police are urging people to stay alert as the Grinch sneaks around during the holidays looking to steal presents and personal items. Chapman said officers will specifically be on the lookout for the Grinch at the Downtown for the Holidays event.

“We got some intel that the Goula Grinch is supposed to come to the parade this coming Friday night, and I just want to let the citizens know, rest assured, that we’re going to have extra bodies out,” Chapman said. “We’re going to make sure that the parade is safe and that we try to keep the Grinch away.”

💚 GOULA GRINCH WATCH ALERT 💚 Today, November 24th, 2020 Officer Langley and Officer Roberts spotted The Goula Grinch driving a dark colored Hyundai sedan and attempted a traffic stop. The officers were interviewing the furry green suspect when he distracted officers and ran! Their bodycams caught it all! A very brief foot pursuit took place but the officers were unable to catch him due to him being the same color as the trees. 🌲😂 #PascagoulaPD #PascagoulaProud #GoulaGrinchWatch

Downtown for the Holidays kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday with the parade rolling at 8 p.m. and fireworks to close out the night. Pascagoula Public Information Officer Katarina Luketich said Pascagoula is strongly encouraging people in attendance to wear a mask.

“For the first time this year we’re going to spread out downtown for the holidays to not only be on Delmas Avenue, but also to include Krebs Avenue, and that’s for two reasons,” Kuketich said. “For one, it’s for the pandemic to make sure that we can give more people room to spread out, but also we have some great businesses on Krebs Avenue that we want to make sure are included for Downtown for the Holidays.”

