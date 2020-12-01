Last day of hurricane season brings relief, retirement for Harrison County EMA Director

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The most active hurricane season ever is now over and people across the Gulf Coast are relieved.
For Harrison County EMA Director Rupert Lacy, this storm season was his last. After 13 years as the manager of emergency operations in the county, Lacy officially retired on Monday.
He told WLOX he was hoping to be able to do it before now but between the pandemic and an incredible active hurricane season, the timing just wasn’t right. Now, with 2020 soon to be behind us, Lacy made the decision final.
“It has been a career, a love, a passion,” said Lacy.
Hurricane Zeta is the last hurricane to hit the Coast under Lacy’s watch and the mess left behind by the storm is still being felt across South Mississippi.
“Zeta was a major storm that made impact on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and we will still be feeling its effects going into the spring,” said Lacy.
He believes it is time to move on and that the EMA is set up to succeed.
“We got an excellent team in Harrison County with all the guys and gals that have supported us and I know that we are still in good hands.”
Lacy is also thankful to all those he has worked with.
“It has been an honor, a humbling honor and a pleasure to serve the citizens of South Mississippi and working with the responders, the first responders and those on the back lines trying to give guidance and direction,” he said.
Now that Lacy is retired, he plans to spend more time with family as well as tackle some chores around the house.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.