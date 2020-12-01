Harrison County Sand Beach crews work to restore the 100+ benches destroyed during Zeta

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It has been a little over a month since Hurricane Zeta hit South Mississippi, and there’s still a lot of work left to do. Along the beach, there are several benches that were snapped into pieces or went completely missing after the storm.
On Tuesday, Harrison County Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis and his team installed 10 new benches throughout Biloxi.
“Yeah we had 10 this morning we did from Rodenburg to Porter Avenue,” Loftis said. “I think we still have a few at Porter but we’ve already taken care of ones down in Long Beach, Pass, and some in front of the Edgewater Mall.”
Loftis said along the 26 miles of beach in Harrison county, there are 168 benches and of those, about 100, if not more, were destroyed. Loftis emphasized they are working to replace the ones in high use areas first.
“We are building some,” he said. “We’re installing them as quickly as possible. We have to do the stairs next, but we’re trying to get the benches for the people to utilize them while the weather is good.”
Loftis said it’s a process of completing the work orders then building the benches but plans to have them all replaced by Christmas.
