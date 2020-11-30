St. Martin family puts on extravagant holiday light show

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Holiday season is upon us and a family in St. Martin is lifting up spirits with a spectacular light display.
Johnathan and Victoria Hattula have brought a bit of Santa’s workshop to the Coast with their very own Christmas light show that is synced up with holiday music on 101.7FM to spread a little cheer.
“It doesn’t matter what you believe in, or what you do throughout the year, this brings joy to everybody and that’s what I love,” said Johnathan. “I’ve met so many different people out here and that’s what means the most to me. It brings joy to everybody.”
Johnathan spent weeks setting up over 40,500 dancing lights and, thanks to Victoria, the extravagant light show is gaining a bit of social media fame.
“After like a day it just blew up. I just woke up to a bunch of comments and it just keeps adding. I think it’s up to like 1.8 million views and it’s nothing but love,” said Victoria. “I know he only does it to bring joy to other people and I think that’s the most rewarding part of it is people actually enjoy what he’s doing for other people.”
Lifting the spirits of people across the world and in South Mississippi is the goal for this close-knit family.
“It may not be Jones Park but I decided I was going to go all out as best I could,” said Johnathan. “We’re just a tiny family - me and her, a bunch of dogs, and a bunch of Christmas lights - and whatever we can do, I’m going to do it.”
The Hattula’s light show - located at 6917 Southwind Drive in Biloxi - will perform every night until New Years day from 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.
