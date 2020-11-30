St. Martin family puts on extravagant holiday light show

By Chancelor Winn | November 30, 2020 at 7:08 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 7:10 AM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Holiday season is upon us and a family in St. Martin is lifting up spirits with a spectacular light display.

Johnathan and Victoria Hattula have brought a bit of Santa’s workshop to the Coast with their very own Christmas light show that is synced up with holiday music on 101.7FM to spread a little cheer.

“It doesn’t matter what you believe in, or what you do throughout the year, this brings joy to everybody and that’s what I love,” said Johnathan. “I’ve met so many different people out here and that’s what means the most to me. It brings joy to everybody.”

Johnathan spent weeks setting up over 40,500 dancing lights and, thanks to Victoria, the extravagant light show is gaining a bit of social media fame.

Hey y’all!! Here’s my intro video... couldn’t get it all in one shot. Just over 40,500 lights total. My show starts thanksgiving night at 530. It will run from 530-10 Sunday-Thursday, 530-11 Friday and Saturday night all the way to New Years. A lot of work went into this years show and it would mean a lot for y’all to come out and see it. Address is 6917 Southwind drive Biloxi 39532. Tune radio to 101.7 FM. As always please be courteous to my neighbors and other cars watching the show by turning off headlights while watching. You can follow and share my Facebook page. Please help spread the word about the show. Thanks y’all!! Merry Christmas 🎄🎄

Posted by Hattula Family Light Show on Monday, November 23, 2020

“After like a day it just blew up. I just woke up to a bunch of comments and it just keeps adding. I think it’s up to like 1.8 million views and it’s nothing but love,” said Victoria. “I know he only does it to bring joy to other people and I think that’s the most rewarding part of it is people actually enjoy what he’s doing for other people.”

Lifting the spirits of people across the world and in South Mississippi is the goal for this close-knit family.

“It may not be Jones Park but I decided I was going to go all out as best I could,” said Johnathan. “We’re just a tiny family - me and her, a bunch of dogs, and a bunch of Christmas lights - and whatever we can do, I’m going to do it.”

The Hattula’s light show - located at 6917 Southwind Drive in Biloxi - will perform every night until New Years day from 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

