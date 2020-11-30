St. Martin family puts on extravagant holiday light show

Hey y’all!! Here’s my intro video... couldn’t get it all in one shot. Just over 40,500 lights total. My show starts thanksgiving night at 530. It will run from 530-10 Sunday-Thursday, 530-11 Friday and Saturday night all the way to New Years. A lot of work went into this years show and it would mean a lot for y’all to come out and see it. Address is 6917 Southwind drive Biloxi 39532. Tune radio to 101.7 FM. As always please be courteous to my neighbors and other cars watching the show by turning off headlights while watching. You can follow and share my Facebook page. Please help spread the word about the show. Thanks y’all!! Merry Christmas 🎄🎄