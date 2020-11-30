Southern Miss Football Game at UTEP Canceled

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (USM Athletics) - Due to the temporary suspension of team activities for the UTEP football program announced today, the Southern Miss game set for this Friday against the Miners in El Paso, Texas, has been canceled.
It marks the second-straight cancellation for the Golden Eagles, who saw their UAB game last Friday, Nov. 27, called off due to COVID-19.
The Golden Eagles are scheduled to conclude its regular season next Thursday, Dec. 10, when they entertain Florida Atlantic in a 5:30 p.m. contest at The Rock.