South Mississippi's shining stars (11/29/2020)
By Michael Dugan | November 29, 2020 at 11:13 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 11:13 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Another week in the books means another busy week of South Mississippi’s finest showing out on some of the biggest stages in sports. Let’s take a look at just some of this week’s South Mississippi’s shining stars.

-D’Iberville alum Jaden Walley and Ocean Springs native Austin Williams each made crucial plays for Mississippi State in Saturday’s Egg Bowl.

-Biloxi defensive end Marcus Dickey announced his commitment to Army on Twitter.

-Moss Point alum and current Louisiana Tech freshman Robyn Lee posted 10 points in her collegiate debut.

-Former Pearl River Wildcat Isaih Moore began his St. John’s career with a bang, averaging 10.5 points and eight rebounds through his first two games.

