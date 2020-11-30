South Mississippi businesses shift focus from Black Friday to Cyber Monday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cyber Monday is winding down as local storefronts switched gears from the weekend’s Black Friday sales and doubled down on their online bargains.
What started out as a home business, Fleurty Girl now has shops across Louisiana and one right here in Bay St. Louis. Much of the store’s success can be attributed to giving the customer exactly what they want, even in a year as odd as 2020. Store owner Lauren Haydel said the benefit of getting your hands on her store’s 2020 ornaments through Fleurty Girl’s Cyber Monday sale is two-fold.
“I’m sure people are taking advantage of being able to save on their sale and then not have to go into the store,” she said. “The biggest seller this year is definitely ornaments that kind of poke fun at the whole 2020 in general. We have a Santa with a mask on. We cannot keep him in stock. He’s definitely our best seller. We’ve got a Dr. Fauci ornament and a Tiger King ornament. People are going non-traditional this year and it’s a little bit more of a 2020 theme.”
Keeping the focus on local small businesses is important, Haydel said, especially as we move past the holidays.
“I think it’s important to shop local for us businesses in the areas that do have Mardi Gras typically. We’re not going to have the same Mardi Gras business that we have in previous years. So we’re all scrambling to make as much as we can for Christmas because I don’t know what January and February are going to look like without parades,” she said.
Even though it’s typical, fashion and clothing boutiques aren’t the only kind of local business offering Cyber Monday deals this holiday season.
“Cyber Monday is actually a big day for us,” said Dad’s Super Pawn owner Kevin Riley. “We have big deals on jewelry right now. We’re discounting jewelry heavily. We have some great deals on the Brownings right now, on the bolt actions.”
Riley said that many of those local deals won’t actually end when Cyber Monday does.
“On a lot of the rebates, we’ll extend past today. They started really on Friday, but on Cyber Monday we’re doing them, we’re pushing them really hard, especially with the jewelry discounts,” Riley said.
Cyber Monday sales for Fleurty Girl ends Monday at midnight while sales at Dad’s Super Pawn will continue through the week.
