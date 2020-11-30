MHP reports 246 crashes, 6 fatalities statewide over Thanksgiving holiday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Over the Thanksgiving holidays, Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated 246 crashes across the entire state, six of which were fatal.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2020 Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period on Sunday. The period began Wednesday, Nov. 25 and ended Sunday.
Included in the statewide number was 25 collisions investigated by Troop K, which covers the coastal counties. Of those, there was one fatality and four injuries reported.
During the holiday period, a total of 5,922 citations were issued throughout the entire state, which included 115 DUI arrests, 371 seatbelt citations and 53 child restraint citations. Included in that number were 630 citations issued in South Mississippi, which included five arrests for driving under the influence.
Of the 246 motor vehicle crashes worked by MHP, there were 52 injuries and six fatalities on state and federal highways and interstates.
The one fatality reported in South Mississippi happened Friday morning in Hancock County when a Louisiana resident died after MHP said his vehicle hit a tree while traveling on Interstate 10.
MHP observed heavy traffic throughout the period and anticipates the number of motorists traveling to increase due to the upcoming December holiday period.
