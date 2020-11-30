LIST: Cold weather shelters set to open ahead of freezing temps

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With freezing temperatures expected this week in South Mississippi, shelters across the Gulf Coast are preparing to open their doors to those in need of a warm place to go.
Harrison and Jackson counties
The Salvation Army of the Mississippi Gulf Coast will open its cold weather shelters in both Pascagoula and Gulfport on Monday, Nov. 30. The shelters will be open from 6 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. The Pascagoula shelter is located at 3217 Nathan Hale Avenue; the Gulfport shelter is located at 2019 22nd Street.
Prepackaged meals will be served for dinner and breakfast. Food will be served bedside to discourage group gatherings.
All of the CDC guidelines must be followed, including wearing masks and social distancing. Beds will be positioned 6 feet apart from each other to follow these guidelines. Guests will also need to fill out a survey about their health before entering.
The Salvation Army shelters open when its 45 degrees and raining or anytime it is below 35 degrees.
To volunteer in Gulfport, call Stacy 228-374-8301.
Hancock County
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Board of Supervisors will open its cold weather shelter on Monday, Nov. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. The shelter is located at 18335 Hwy. 603 in Kiln. Anyone in need of a ride to the shelter can contact Hancock County dispatch at 228-255-9191 for assistance.
If any other shelters open in South Mississippi, we will update this list once those openings are announced.
