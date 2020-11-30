LIST: Cold weather shelters set to open ahead of freezing temps

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Board of Supervisors will open its cold weather shelter on Monday, Nov. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. The shelter is located at 18335 Hwy. 603 in Kiln. Anyone in need of a ride to the shelter can contact Hancock County dispatch at 228-255-9191 for assistance.