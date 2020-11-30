At least 11 wounded in shooting at Grenada biker club

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Grenada Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left 11 people wounded, according to WTVA.
The shooting happened at SMS biker club just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Chief George Douglas said officers and deputies went to the biker club and found multiple people shot.
The victims were taken to hospitals in Grenada, Winona, Greenwood, and Jackson, but officers are still looking for others who were wounded.
WTVA reports that some of the shooting victims have already been released from the hospital.
Police officers have not made an arrest or released any details on a possible suspect.
Chief Douglas says the shooting is under investigation.
