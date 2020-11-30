Firefighters share safety tips for using space heaters

“Keep a 3-foot radius clear of any objects, towels, bedding, drapes, furniture even,” said Chris Carr, Director of Fire Training for the Hattiesburg Fire Department. “Keep pets and children away from the heaters. Keep the heater out of a high traffic area or a walkway so that it’s not a trip hazard. Make sure that it’s on a flat surface so it doesn’t tip over and catch a rug or some carpet on fire.”