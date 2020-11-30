Feed the Needy to serve fewer meals for Christmas, similar to Thanksgiving

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Feed the Needy was a lot different this year for Thanksgiving, serving significantly less than in previous years. Thanksgiving meals were dropped off at the front door of homes, eliminating large gatherings.
The Biloxi Police Department said Christmas meals this year will be very similar.
“This year we had to go down to 50% capacity because normally we have volunteers to help us box up all the meals. Well we can’t do that this year,” said Sgt. Joey Payne.
Usually, hundreds of people would gather to enjoy a Christmas meal together as a community, but this year, all meals will be delivered. Before COVID-19, Sgt. Payne said they served a little over 2,000 meals, cutting that number in half this year – only delivering about 1,000.
“It’s first-come, first-served basis, and when we get the phone call we get the person’s address,” Payne said. “We ask how many meals they need in their household then we have it gridded out in our cities, then we deliver them that way.”
For the past seven years, Gulfport resident James Maye said he has received both a Thanksgiving and Christmas meal. Maye said it’s something he looks forward to during the holidays and is thankful, but he misses the fellowship that used to come along with it.
“It’s a lot different because, you know, hugging seems like it’s sort of a get-together thing,” Maye said. “I always been used to that because I use to be a pastor in a church, and we always like to hug one another and greet them.”
The deadline to register and request a Christmas meal is Dec. 14 by 9 a.m. To request a meal, simply contact any of the police and sheriff departments on the flyer.
