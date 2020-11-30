Chilly and windy today. Freeze Warning issued for tonight.

Talk about a big cool down! It’s very chilly this morning. We’ll only warm up near 50 this afternoon, and the cloud cover will gradually clear out. It’s going to stay windy, and gusts from the northwest up to 30 MPH are possible. We will be under a Wind Advisory today. It’s a good idea to secure any loose items and Christmas decorations in your yard. Temperatures will plummet tonight, and many of us will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s by Tuesday morning. A Freeze Warning will be in effect. Make sure to protect your plants and pets from the cold tonight!