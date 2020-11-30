Biloxi School District chooses new name for Jeff Davis Elementary

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Public Schools has settled on a new name for what is currently Jeff Davis Elementary.
When students return to school after the winter holiday, they will see signs reading Back Bay Elementary. The name was selected at the November 17 school board meeting.
In October, 62 name suggestions were given to a committee with the district to discuss. Of those, committee members voted on 12 of their favorites.
The five options that received the most votes were Back Bay Elementary, Biloxi Bay Elementary, South Bay Elementary, Bay Breeze Elementary, and West Biloxi Elementary.
“The plan that still remains is that we have to take action in the November agenda and that will give us the month of December to get all physical signage corrected,” Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux told WLOX News in October.
The district will wait until January to change signs.
This is not the first campus in South Mississippi to move forward with a name change. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College announced in July the Jefferson Davis campus in Gulfport would now be referred to as the Harrison County Campus, bringing it into the naming convention of the other schools within the college.
Jeff Davis Elementary is named after Jefferson Davis, who served as president of the Confederate States of American during the American Civil War.
