With freezing temps looming, Salvation Army gets a jump start on busy December

“The dollar count is at least $20,000 down. More importantly, it’s about 60% off of what we had last year and we’re not expecting that to improve much throughout the season just because we don’t have the people,” said Caldwell. “Folks don’t have as much change in their pockets. Stores are limiting where the traffic goes. There’s less access to the kettle by customers. All of those things are combining, not in a conspiracy against us, but just to make things difficult to raise those funds. We’re focusing online at mscoastkettle.org is a way that people can go online and either give to a kettle virtually or start one of their own for the Salvation Army.”