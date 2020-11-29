Widespread showers and storms today. Big cool down arrives tonight.

Showers and storms will continue this morning and into the early afternoon. Some will produce heavy downpours, and there is a chance for a few strong to severe storms by the early afternoon. It all depends how far north a warm front sets up. If the front stays offshore, our severe weather risk will be very low. If the front lifts north, we may have enough unstable air over us. This could help a few storms produce gusty winds or isolated tornadoes. Many of us will pick up 1-3″ of rain by the end of Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.