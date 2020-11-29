Widespread showers and storms today. Big cool down arrives tonight.

Showers and storms will continue this morning and into the early afternoon. Some will produce heavy downpours, and there is a chance for a few strong to severe storms by the early afternoon. It all depends how far north a warm front sets up. If the front stays offshore, our severe weather risk will be very low. If the front lifts north, we may have enough unstable air over us. This could help a few storms produce gusty winds or isolated tornadoes. Many of us will pick up 1-3″ of rain by the end of Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Showers and storms will taper off late this afternoon and evening. A strong cold front will move in this evening, and it will turn much colder tonight. Lows will be in the mid 40s by Monday morning. It will be windy with gusts up to 30 MPH possible from the northwest. Cloud cover will gradually clear by Monday afternoon. We’ll be cool and breezy with highs near 50. Temperatures will plummet into the low 30s by Tuesday morning. We’ll likely have our first freeze of the season. Tuesday will remain cool and sunny with highs in the mid 50s. We’ll be back near 60 on Wednesday.
