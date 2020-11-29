Ole Miss captures first home Egg Bowl since 2014

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - The Rebels continued to show that they may have one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the country in Saturday’s win.
The nation’s leading receiver Elijah Moore hauled in a game-high 12 catches for 139 yards, while Matt Corral tossed for 385 yards and a pair of scores. They got involved on the ground as well, as Jerrion Ealy found the end-zone for the ninth time this season.
In the spirit of Thanksgiving week, Lane Kiffin was thankful for his team’s performance, but also the opportunity to perform at all.
“Great to come across with a win. I wish we could’ve played cleaner and better. Happy for our fans, happy for our players,” Kiffin said after the game. “Thank God we had a chance to play. A lot of people aren’t getting to play, I reminded a lot of our players of that today after church. Not everybody is getting the opportunity that you are.
It’s good to get the trophy back where it belongs, let’s keep it here for a long time.”
