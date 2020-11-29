Mike Leach ‘proud’ of team’s effort in Egg Bowl

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State fell a touchdown short, but as one of the younger teams in the country, the Bulldogs left with plenty of reasons for optimism.
Three of the game’s four leading tacklers were sophomores, true freshman quarterback Will Rogers posted career bests in completions, yards and touchdowns, and true freshman and D’Iberville alum Jaden Walley set a freshman record with 176 receiving yards.
While it wasn’t the ending Mike Leach envisioned, he still had plenty of positive things to say about his young team’s effort.
“I thought our guys played hard the whole time. There wasn’t a lot of reinforcement out there. I was proud of how we played,” Leach said. “We had young guys playing extremely hard. They’re improving. Not as fast as I would like, as they would like, as everybody else would like, but we’re improving, and it was one of the grittier games I’ve been involved in.”
