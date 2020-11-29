LSU drops ‘inconsistent’ game against Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - The Tigers scored their only touchdown with less than a minute to go in their 20-7 loss to Texas A&M.
The good news? They held Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond to by far his worst game of the season, completing less than a third of his passes for 105 yards.
The bad news? Just about everything else.
The Tiger quarterbacks were a combined 23-for-47 for 231 yards, one touchdown and two picks. LSU was just 2-for-16 on third downs and committed 11 penalties on the night.
“Very inconsistent. I thought the offense was inconsistent all day,” Ed Orgeron said. “They had a great plan on defense. We didn’t match the plan. We should’ve had a better plan on offense. We couldn’t run, we couldn’t protect. It’s not all the quarterbacks’ fault. They were running for their life, both of them were. Just got to look at the film and get a better plan.”
