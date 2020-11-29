Local author releases new Christmas book

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An author from right here in the Pine Belt releases a new Christmas-themed book just in time for the holidays.
Dr. Jason Beverly is a Hattiesburg native and is also an author.
“My writing career actually began when I was a high school student at Hattiesburg High,” said Beverly.
Beverly’s fifth book, titled “Christmas Clues,” is available now and he says the book is a ‘light-hearted holiday mystery,’ saying this is a new genre for him.
“Actually, I started writing this book maybe a couple of years ago and I just never finished it because most of my writings have always been about supernatural ghost stories, things like that,” said Beverly.
He says 2020 played a big role in the inspiration of this book.
“There’s been a lot going on in this past year in the world with the pandemic and just different things throughout the world and so I said, ‘how about just writing something fun.’ You know, let people just have this kind of magical, in a way, magical escape so they don’t have to think about everything that’s going on in this world right now,” said Beverly.
Beverly’s hometown roots also play a part.
“All my books for the most part are based in Mississippi with the exception of one which was based in New Orleans,” said Beverly. “But I really try, my goal is to put Mississippi and especially the Pine Belt area on the map. And so that’s, I believe Mississippi, you know, is a great place to generate creative ideas and generate creative stories and I just want the world to know that Mississippi is a fun place.”
Beverly says “Christmas Clues” is the first of a three-book series, and says the next book will come out around this time next year.
The book can be bought on Beverly’s website, or on Amazon.
