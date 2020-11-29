Asgard Motorcycle Club holds 36th annual Toy Run in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite a challenging 2020, the Asgard Motorcycle Club of South Mississippi held their 36th annual Toy Run Biloxi.
Nearly 200 bikes rode in from across South Mississippi to the parking lot of the Home Depot on Cedar Lake Road despite the bad weather.
“Most people, they won’t ride in the rain but we’ll ride anytime,” said president Asgard Recall. “Rain doesn’t bother us. We’re used to it.”
The group felt that they had to hold the donation drive, after the many hardships families have faced this year.
“If we don’t do the event, if we let the rain stop us, there will be a lot of unhappy kids on the Gulf Coast come Christmas morning,” Recall said.
While rainy weather did cause a dip in attendance compared to past years, it didn’t stop people from riding in and showing their generous spirit.
Members met together to help fill a trailer with toys, clothes and other gifts for Catholic Charities.
The group also took time to fundraise for charities and food banks across South Mississippi.
“A kid wants a warm meal and a toy under the tree,” Recall said.
And for those that couldn’t make it or contribute this year, the group has high hopes for 2021.
“There’s always next year,” Recall said. “We will be right here next year, at the same time.”
