Youth baseball team steps up to the plate to help Salvation Army

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Salvation Army needs some help, and a youth baseball team on the Gulf Coast is stepping up to the plate.
The 9-U Underclassmen baseball team, with players from all along the Coast, have temporarily traded their baseball uniforms for another kind, ready to bring in money for the Red Kettle campaign.
The Salvation Army needs the help. It could have bell ringers at up to 40 locations in South Mississippi, but it only has enough volunteers and staff to operate only 15 to 20 kettles right now. As a result, the Red Kettle Campaign is down $20,000, compared to this time last year.
For the players, it seems so simple just to ring a bell, but the act represents so much more, and the lessons learned can last a lifetime.
“It’s not just all about baseball,” said Ricky Hasty, coach of the 9-U Underclassmen baseball team. “We’re trying to teach these young boys how to become young men and give back to the community. And show them what it’s like to be young men and be adults and be responsible and respectful.”
And they’re learning well.
“You can donate money to other people and actually make their life a lot better.” said player Dylan Harrison.
Player Marcus Jones also has the concept down.
“We’re giving back to the community,” said Jones. “So, I like to give back to other people. Other people help us. Now, we’re helping other people.”
And Emmerson Glavan is training his empathy as much as he would train for ground balls.
“Whenever I see someone in need, like I know to help them,” said Glavan. “Because I know that they’re feeling something bad. They’re not happy; they’re sad.”
In fact, the players are finding out that the lessons learned in helping the less fortunate can actually apply to baseball.
“If someone is very upset after striking out, you can tell them, ‘It’s okay, and you can get it next time.” Emmerson said.
This is the second year Hasty has guided his layers to this outreach.
“This part of it is giving right here,” said Hasty. “We’re giving back to the community, and when it comes to baseball, you’ve got to give to your teammates. You’re on the field as one and just like the old saying is, ‘No man left behind.’ "
The organization’s owner, Leon Farmer, said it sets a high bar for the rest of the teams.
“Obviously, it’s that time of year and we’re dealing with COVID,” said Farmer. “There are so many things we can’t control. So, during the holiday season, trying to give back, trying to show some love when we can, is awesome.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.