People headed to downtown Ocean Springs to support ‘Small Business Saturday’

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Since 2010, ‘Small Business Saturday’ has encouraged holiday shoppers to shop small and local. People filled downtown Ocean Springs with that same mindset, to put their dollars back into the community while supporting small and local businesses.
“We need to support our local businesses to keep them in business, without them we have no community.” said Teresa Freiberg.
Freiberg said small businesses depend on the community, which caused her to cut back on excessive online shopping and even attending more local farmer’s markets.
Local business owners say nationwide events like ‘Small Business Saturday’ really helps emphasize the importance to shop local, especially after many were closed due to COVID-19. They believe right now local dollars are more important than ever.
“Events like this is very important for us because people know that there’s a place that they can come, and they can shop small,” said Joann Wheeler, owner of Coastal Magpie. ”They can get those specialized handmade gifts.”
At Coastal Magpie, you can find different gifts like arts and crafts, jewelry, candles, and even antiques. Wheeler said since her shop has reopened, she’s thankful business hasn’t slowed down.
“Our famous item is our kazoo candle which is the smell you smell as soon as you walk in our store and we sell tons and tons of those,’ Wheeler said. “They’re wonderful.”
A family traveling from Ohio, said they enjoy shopping locally because it allows them to learn the community more.
