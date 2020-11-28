Gulfport double-murder victims identified

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The victims of a Gulfport double murder have been identified by authorities on Saturday.
Harrison County Deputy Coroner Whitney Valles identified the two men as 22-year-old Rashaud Fairley and 34-year-old Charles Johnson, both of Gulfport.
They were both pronounced dead at the scene in the 1700 block of Westward Drive from gunshot wounds.
Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, the police department was notified of a car that appeared to have crashed in the area. When officers arrived, they located the two victims.
Authorities are investigating this incident, and anyone with information is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
