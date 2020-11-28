Cloudy and cool today. Heavy rain likely on Sunday.

We had a few showers early this morning, and we can’t rule out a few isolated showers this afternoon. It’s going to stay mostly cloudy today, and we’ll only warm up near 70.
Clouds will stick around this evening. As a low pressure system gets closer to us, we’ll start to see more showers after midnight. Widespread showers and storms will move in Sunday morning, and they’ll last into the early afternoon. Heavy rain of 1-3″ will be possible, and there could be a few strong to severe storms. Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. We’ll warm up near 70 by the afternoon.
A strong cold front will sweep in by Sunday evening, and it will turn much cooler and windy. Temperatures will plummet into the mid 40s by Monday morning. Gusts of 30 MPH from the northwest will be possible. We’ll only warm up into the mid 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Our first freeze of the season will likely happen Monday night into Tuesday. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.
