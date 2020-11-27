Smaller crowds take advantage of Black Friday in South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Black Friday steals and deals are in full swing across South Mississippi, with shoppers hunting down the hot ticket items of 2020.
“This is the day that we’ve all been waiting for - all year, all retailers,” owner of Wish List Carrie Deloach said.
While annual deals on TVs, appliances and other gifts drew people’s eyes, one item was at the top of a crowd of people’s lists.
“Everyone wants the PS5,” Dylan Hunter said. “It’s in high demand right now. You cant find it online so you have to come here.”
The need for certain goods and the desire to keep traditions had some people waiting in line for 17 hours before stores opened.
However, shoppers say parking lots and store fronts were met with smaller crowds than in years past.
Merrill Weatherly said, “Well it was probably about 5,000 less people. It doesn’t look like many people are coming out.”
One of the main concerns that left some shoppers at home were the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can’t afford to (shop),” Weatherly said. “I have to keep money in the bank for a safety net.”
While most of the Black Friday action surrounded major retailers, local businesses hoped to cash in on the holiday rush by standing out from the pack.
“We definitely need support,” Deloach said. “It’s not like going into a big box store. When you come into here, we get to know you, we know your name, we know what you’re looking for.”
While shops look forward to a boost in sales, shoppers are enjoying the short lines and small crowds.
Weatherly said, “If I can get a 65 inch screen, I’m going to get it.”
