Showers and storms possible later today.

We’re seeing some patchy fog this morning, and we will be under a Dense Fog Advisory until 8 AM. Take it slow if you’re going to be out and about. Isolated showers are possible this morning, but we’ll have a better chance for showers and storms late this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be on the strong side. Highs today will reach the mid 70s.
Some showers will linger into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Saturday, and we’ll be a little cooler with highs near 70. A low pressure system passing by on Sunday will likely bring widespread showers and storms. Heavy rain is possible along with a few strong storms. We could end up with 1-3″ of rain by the end of the weekend.
After this system passes by, it will turn much cooler. Lows by Monday morning will be in the mid 40s. Monday will be sunny and breezy with highs only in the mid 50s! We’ll likely have our first freeze of the season Monday night.
