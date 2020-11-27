Old Town Bay St. Louis set to shine on Shop Small Saturday

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis oozes small-town charm. And that charm shines in the Christmas shopping season.
“I always make sure I come down Main Street whenever I’m here, just to see,” New Orleans resident Gilly Jaunet said. “I always pick up things, beautiful things. Great taste and just nice people.”
Old Town is filled with quaint shops featuring locally made goods, and they thrive on this time of year.
“Shop Small Saturday is a really good day for us,” said Yuki Northington, owner of Social Chair. “A lot of people are conscious of the fact that small businesses have struggled this year and they’re trying to help us out a little bit and do what they can and shop local.
And a little optimism never hurts, especially in 2020.
“It’s going to be good, it’s always good. The local people are really great about supporting us and you know we’re doing everything we can to keep everybody safe and trying to stay open later some nights of the week for some special events,” Northington said.
“We have lots of festivities going on this time of year,” said Melissa Hamilton, owner of bijoubel. “December 3rd will be our Nativity Walk, Christmas parade coming up. There’s just lots and lots of things to do in Old Town Bay St. Louis.”
The Bay St. Louis Christmas parade will be Saturday, November 28th at 5:30pm.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.